Buhari Arrives Enugu Airport

The president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari has landed at the airport in Enugu. He arrived at minutes after noon, today.

He is scheduled to visit Ebonyi State today and then to Anambra State to attend the APC campaign finale at Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The Governor’s of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States were on site to receive the President.