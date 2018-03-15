DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

PHCDA Incorporates Services Of Anambra Health Workers

By Nedum Noble

Anambra Sate Local Government Service Commission has transferred the services of all the Health workers in the 21 local government areas to the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA).

Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Egenti who performed the handing over exercise in a colorful ceremony witnessed by top government officials including the stats commissioner for health, Dr Joe Akabuike in Awka, was optimistic that the welfare and prospects of the workers would be paramount.

He charged the health workers to maintain the standards already established and continue to carry out their duties diligently.

Receiving the workers, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Akabuike, said the handover was part of the implementation of the primary healthcare under one roof as directed by the federal government.

He expressed hope that the idea would ensure effective monitoring and efficient service delivery in the health sector.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, tasked the workers on their continued support and co-operation to the agency for more progress.

“It is a dream come true. This new arrangement will attain a greater height in no distance time. It will also help in exploring new areas in healthcare delivery services in Anambra.

“I am excited to welcome the LG Health workers. We shall now work as partners in progress as we will continue to work for the development of Anambra state especially in delivering health care services to the citizenry,” she stated.

She recalled that the Primary Health Care Development Agency was created in 2015 when the state governor signed the bill already passed by the state house of Assembly, adding,”That same year a 15 member board was inagurated, headed by Dr Sonny Ekwunife.