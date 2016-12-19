Peter Obi’s Tantrums

– By Ikeora Dibiaezue

Peter Gregory Obi was the Governor of Anambra State for eight straight

years. From March 2006 to March 2014 Mr. Obi was in charge at Awka. A

relatively unknown quantity in Anambra’s political landscape, Peter

Obi drew copiously from the goodwill of the late Dim Chukwuemeka

Odumegwu-Ojukwu to come to power on an APGA ticket.

His first term of office was dogged by challenges associated with his

having to contend with deep-rooted political interests that saw him

temporarily impeached in less than 12 months. The courts restored his

mandate, his impeachment having been unconstitutional.

His second challenge had to do with proving his leadership mettle

against the backdrop of his predecessor, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige’s

impressive record. For instance, it was Ngige who laid the foundation

of Anambra’s modern road network. Obi tried his best but it took what

has come to be known as Ikemba Ojukwu’s Last Wish for him to win a

second term. Memories of the ailing but commanding presence of Ojukwu,

the Eze Igbo Gburugburu at Obi’s campaign rallies entreating Ndi

Anambra to grant him the “Last Wish” of returning Obi still linger.

The passionate Last Wish appeal by Ojukwu worked the magic! Obi had

his second term! Both insiders and observers of Igbo politics assumed

that Peter Obi would remain faithful to Ojukwu who gave him all that

he attained politically. They were mistaken. In what amounted to a

sacrilegious turnaround, Peter Obi threw overboard the sacred oath he

had voluntarily taken to stand by Ojukwu and his dream of the Igbo

country.

Ojukwu enjoyed fanatical followership among Ndigbo. He unconditionally

bequeathed this goodwill to Peter Obi who subsequently benefitted

tremendously there from. The legendary Ojukwu had anointed him.

But what happened shortly afte? In the absence of Ojukwu, the

expectation of many was that Obi would continue to keep fate with

Ikemba even in death. But Obi turned coat. Even though he played to

the gallery, he actually played second fiddle to a certain Rochas

Okorocha who assumed the role of Ojukwu’s Chief Political Mourner.

Many thought that Obi’s peripheral role in Ikemba’s burial was down to

his miserly disposition. But they were only partially correct for the

real reason was that Obi, gold digger extraordinary, had located

another mine that promised more and better precious stones. Some

pundits swear that, if this man worshipped anything, it was money. But

that needs not delay us here.

When Peter Obi’s second term neared its end, the man worked at willing

a successor on the people of Anambra State, still under APGA. This

veiled his real intentions thinly but earned him a little relief until

he did the unthinkable by jumping boat and abandoning APGA in the

lurch. Peter Obi ditched the party that stood by him, the party that

gave him two terms of office, the party personified by the great

Ikemba Ojukwu. He claimed that he had been pushed out, making the

sensible to laugh at the inanity.

Did Obi leave APGA because he hoped to earn a high political office in

an expected Goodluck Jonathan’s second term? Or did he jump ship

because of his endless battles of vested interest with Mr. Victor

Umeh, whose one-man overlord-ship of APGA Obi financed through a dozen

years? The jury may be out on this but Obi’s decision to trample on

Ojukwu’s legacy and dump APGA pitched him against the Ikemba’s widow,

Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu. Stories had it that Ikemba’s widow took her

disappointment up to GEJ where she described what Peter Obi had done

as dishonourable. She deposed that Peter committed to Ojukwu during

his last days on earth that he will never abandon APGA, that he will

always keep the party’s flag flying. He would uphold APGA and continue

to employ Ojukwu’s name as a rallying point for Ndigbo who had always

been in dire need of a preeminent political voice.

Peter Obi, like his Peter, the saint and Apostle, had reneged on a

solemn promise. But unlike Saint Peter who showed remorse and wept

bitterly for his betrayal of Jesus, Peter Obi goes about answering

Okwute, the Rock, patron saint who denied Jesus, caring little about

his jettisoning of the solemn oath he took at Ikemba’s bedside. He

promised to tend Ikemba’s sheep. But upon Ikemba’s demise, he let the

great man’s sheep loose on a terrain of wolves… What greater sabotage

is there?

In party politics, friendship and goodwill could be crucial. But the

central currency is possession of the party membership card, the only

valid licence. On the face of the foregone, majority will wish that

whatever placed Peter Obi and Governor Willie Obiano in a fraternal

bond, to the effect of the former handing over power to the latter,

should have enjoyed permanent respect and honour. Impliedly, partisan

politics should not have the allowance for a godfather with another

party’s ticket calling the shots. This irresolvable problem was what

threw Peter Obi into disadvantage and seemingly saw Victor Umeh,

thirsty for a vial of Obi’s blood, coasting home to an advantage.

Incidentally, the Igbo saying that, When a hunter (dinta) is aiming at

a game, odudu (tsetse fly) is aiming at his testicles, has been

playing out between Peter Obi and Victor Umeh.

Now, fate more than electoral malpractices, dealt Peter Obi and Victor

Umeh unforgettable punches. GEJ’s hopes for a second term fell on its

face. So did Obi’s pipe dream of replacing Anyim Pius Anyim as the

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Similarly, a

woman he had characterized as politically insignificant trounced

Victor Umeh in the Anambra Central Senatorial election.

If human beings made use of their rational capacities, both of these

losers would have embraced humility. But not the duo! Victor Umeh is

still angling for the senatorial seat, which has a very scant chance

of materialising. On his part, Peter Obi has been drowned in the quest

of promoting himself as the only saint on God’s earth. He aims to

snatch the senatorial seat from Umeh, and the lady who occupied it

until the operators of “anything goes” threw her into a cul-de-sac.

Coming home to the reason for this peace, one wonders why Peter Obi

and his paid hirelings are constantly attacking the hardworking

Governor Obiano and his administration. Is it politically expedient

for PDP card carrying Peter Obi to be seen and heard within the

precincts of Government House, Awka? Should it not be a wiser decision

for Peter Obi to make judicial use of the olive branch offered by

Governor Obiano at the burial of the late Rev. Fr. Tagbo at CKC

Onitsha few months ago? Why will a politician of Obi’s acclaimed

calibre stick out his neck for largesse from government house Awka,

the occupation of which he enjoyed to the fullest? Is it too difficult

for Peter Obi to work out something on the basis of fraternal bonds

between himself and his ‘brother’ governor, Obiano? Why should we be

hearing rumours of Peter Obi being the insidious hand stoking the fire

of anti Igbo agenda against Obiano? Knowing that there are many

unanswered questions including that of the mass murder of Igbo sons at

Ezu River during Obi’s regime, should the wise path not be a fraternal

settlement rather than a battle royale? The question remains this: Why

is Peter Obi steeped in childish tantrums?

