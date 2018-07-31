DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Those who rupture the peace in different parts of the country will not have the last laugh, says Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Receiving members of Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikoyi, and Orji Kalu Foundation, who came to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tuesday, as part of a Peace Rally, Adesina stated: “For those working against peace in our country, I have news for them. They will never win. Nigeria will have peace, and if the evildoers don’t settle for peace, that peace will be attained without them. Whether they like it or not, peace will return to Nigeria, despite the difficult times we are passing through now.”

The media adviser commended the peace marchers for their initiative, noting that the quest for peace was very dear to the heart of the President, “and no matter what the people say, we will get to that peaceful shore in this country.”

Diversity should be a source of strength, rather than a centrifugal force, Adesina added, submitting that ethnicity, religion, language, and political differences need not lead to animosities and shedding of innocent blood.

At the event, Hon. Demian Igbokwe read a speech on behalf of Chief Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, who was one of the brains behind the Peace Walk.

Under the title ‘Peace is Possible in Nigeria,’ Kalu lamented that the country had over the years been in the grips of ethno-religious crises, agitations, hatred, distress, insecurity, disunity, violence, hardship and general failure.

“Peace is not just a word, it is an act. It is not enough to talk about peace, one must believe in it. And it is not enough to believe in it, one must act on it,” Kalu stated.

If peace would be possible in Nigeria, he said Nigerians must see themselves as brothers and sisters, there must be massive enlightenment on the values of peaceful co-existence, everyone must be involved in security, and there must be synergy among the security agencies.