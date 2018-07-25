DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 25, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Welcomes Ortom, Urges Others to Return ‘Home’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warmly welcomes Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, back to our fold and urges all its members in APC to return back ‘home’ and salvage the nation.

The PDP hails Governor Ortom for showing patriotic courage and boldness in these times of brazen dictatorship.

The return of the Governor to PDP confirms the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not have the welfare of Nigerians at heart, as they have continually offer flimsy excuses over the mindless killings that have caused untold sorrows across the country, particularly, Benue State.

PDP recalls that the Buhari-led federal government has failed in its basic responsibility of protecting live, property, territorial integrity of our nation.

Painfully, Nigerians are being slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, nearly on daily basis.

The party also recall how the APC-led Buhari administration, would rather plead for the accomodation of persons whom have been repeatedly fingered as being responsible for heinous killings in the Benue valley rather than take decisive and concrete actions to preserve lives of Nigerians.

The PDP however hails the Governor for standing firm by the people of Benue State and refusing to mortgage their welfare to a government that has consistently demonstrated cluelessness.

We urge the governor to be rest assured that he will be accorded his dues and rights as a member of the PDP.

The return of the Governor Ortom to our party, which is a reflection of his people’s desires, further confirms the rejection of the Buhari -led APC administration by Nigerians.

It also buttresses the fact that PDP remains the viable platform for all Nigerians that are desirous of rescuing our nation from the gross misgovernance and authoritarianism exhibited by the APC-led adminisration.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary