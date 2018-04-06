DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Statement

PDP Warns Members Against Hoarding Of Membership Cards

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the hoarding of Party Membership Cards by members across the 319 Wards in the State.

The Party, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the hoarding of membership cards not only violates the party’s constitution but amounts to a clear act of sabotage.

In the statement which was signed by State Organizing Secretary, Rt. Hon. Chief Fyneman Ohaka, the PDP warned that any Ward Chairman or party official who indulges in such act risks suspension or outright dismissal from the Party.

Ohaka added that the PDP would leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of the ongoing Party Re-registration Exercise across the State, urging all members to cooperate in the task of registering both old and new members as well as decampees from the APC and other parties.

The PDP Organizing Secretary, again warned that the party would not hesitate to invoke a full disciplinary action against such erring officials.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Chief Fyneman Ohaka

State Organizing Secretary.