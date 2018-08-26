DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 26, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Urges Police To Come Clear On Fani Kayode’s Invitation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Nigeria Police to come

out clear on the ‘fact-finding’ invitation extended to Former Aviation

Minister, Femi, Fani Kayode, to appear on Tuesday for alleged

conspiracy, criminal defamation and inciting publication.

The PDP says while it is not against any lawful step by the police in

carrying out its duties, the police must ensure that it is not being

used by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in its desperate quest to

muzzle free speech and subjugate Nigerians, particularly the opposition,

ahead of the 2019 general election.

This is particularly as the letter inviting Chief Kayode did not state

in specific terms, the alleged issues or conduct bordering on

“conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious

falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”, for which he has

been invited.

We hope that the invitation is not a set up and part of the design to

emasculate citizens, which is now being unleashed on media houses,

journalists and other citizens for alleged comments and publications

considered to be against the interest of the ruling party.

This is because reports, already available in credible media, have it

that Chief Kayode’s invitation ‘may not be unconnected’ with an

interview he granted the Africa Independent Television (AIT) where he

reportedly controverted claims by the Presidency and the APC that it was

Senate President Bukola Saraki that masterminded the widely condemned

invasion of the National Assembly.

Moreover, the recent detention of the Premium Times reporter, the

arraignment of Senator Isah Misau for allegedly making injurious

statement against the IG of Police, the invitation of Mr. Kassim

Afegbua, the spokesman of former military President Ibrahim Babangida

for issuing a statement considered critical to this administration and

the recent demolition of the studio of Flash FM in Ibadan, Oyo State

capital for allegedly airing materials considered against the interest

of the APC in the state, readily come to mind.

We therefore urge the Police to come out clear on why it has invited

Chief Kayode and resist attempts by the APC to entangle it with

controversial political issues.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary