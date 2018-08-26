PDP Urges Police To Come Clear On Fani Kayode’s Invitation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Nigeria Police to come
out clear on the ‘fact-finding’ invitation extended to Former Aviation
Minister, Femi, Fani Kayode, to appear on Tuesday for alleged
conspiracy, criminal defamation and inciting publication.
The PDP says while it is not against any lawful step by the police in
carrying out its duties, the police must ensure that it is not being
used by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in its desperate quest to
muzzle free speech and subjugate Nigerians, particularly the opposition,
ahead of the 2019 general election.
This is particularly as the letter inviting Chief Kayode did not state
in specific terms, the alleged issues or conduct bordering on
“conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious
falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”, for which he has
been invited.
We hope that the invitation is not a set up and part of the design to
emasculate citizens, which is now being unleashed on media houses,
journalists and other citizens for alleged comments and publications
considered to be against the interest of the ruling party.
This is because reports, already available in credible media, have it
that Chief Kayode’s invitation ‘may not be unconnected’ with an
interview he granted the Africa Independent Television (AIT) where he
reportedly controverted claims by the Presidency and the APC that it was
Senate President Bukola Saraki that masterminded the widely condemned
invasion of the National Assembly.
Moreover, the recent detention of the Premium Times reporter, the
arraignment of Senator Isah Misau for allegedly making injurious
statement against the IG of Police, the invitation of Mr. Kassim
Afegbua, the spokesman of former military President Ibrahim Babangida
for issuing a statement considered critical to this administration and
the recent demolition of the studio of Flash FM in Ibadan, Oyo State
capital for allegedly airing materials considered against the interest
of the APC in the state, readily come to mind.
We therefore urge the Police to come out clear on why it has invited
Chief Kayode and resist attempts by the APC to entangle it with
controversial political issues.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary