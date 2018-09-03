PDP Urges NASS To Override President Buhari’s Veto On Electoral Act Amendment
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Press Statement
PDP Urges NASS To Override President Buhari’s Veto On Electoral Act Amendment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the National Assembly to
immediately override the vetoing of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment)
Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The PDP says Buhari’s veto did not come as a surprise, since his
commitment to a free and fair 2019 election was mere lip service.
It is now manifestly clear to Nigerians that all the reasons adduced by
President Buhari for withholding his assent in the past were lame
excuses.
The clerical and drafting arguments put forward by President Buhari
could not in anyway outweigh the importance of amendments meant to
engender a free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.
The PDP therefore charges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians
in the overall quest for credible elections by immediately overriding
President Buhari on the bill.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary