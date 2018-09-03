DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Statement

PDP Urges NASS To Override President Buhari’s Veto On Electoral Act Amendment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the National Assembly to

immediately override the vetoing of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment)

Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP says Buhari’s veto did not come as a surprise, since his

commitment to a free and fair 2019 election was mere lip service.

It is now manifestly clear to Nigerians that all the reasons adduced by

President Buhari for withholding his assent in the past were lame

excuses.

The clerical and drafting arguments put forward by President Buhari

could not in anyway outweigh the importance of amendments meant to

engender a free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.

The PDP therefore charges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians

in the overall quest for credible elections by immediately overriding

President Buhari on the bill.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary