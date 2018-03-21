DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PDP Unity: Dickson Backs Secondus, Says Unborn Generation Won’t Forgive Us If We Fail

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to support the Prince Uche Secondus – led National Working Working Committee (NWC) to deliver on its mandate.

According to him, by so doing the PDP would be stronger and effectively lead a coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

Dickson who is also the Chairman of the PDP standing committee on Reconciliation said he would intensify consultations with party leaders across board including those who have defected from the party with the view to bringing them back.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said now that a new leadership has been put in place, what PDP Stakeholders and leaders owe the NWC want is their unflinching support.

Dickson said that without support, the PDP would not be able make the desired impact on the polity.

While stressing that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to lead the charge to wrest power from the APC, the Governor said the generation and the unborn generation will not forgive the PDP leadership “if we fail to work together to salvage the country.”

He said, “The PDP is not owned by any individual, it belongs to all Nigerians, so all of us should remain united under the umbrella. Let me reiterate my call on those who have left the party to return to the fold, for PDP remains home to them.

“Now that we have a new leadership led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, I call on all leaders/ Stakeholders, Youths and women of our great party to rally round the NWC of our great party, for it is by so doing that PDP will be stronger.

“It is by so doing that PDP can lead a broad-based coalition to regain power and salvage the country. Without the support and cooperation of party leaders/Stakeholders, it will be difficult for PDP to realise its manifest destiny of salvaging Nigeria…”