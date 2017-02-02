Press Statement

IGP’s Panel To Investigate Dec. 10, Re-Run Election Killings In Rivers

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is embittered to note that the All Progressives Congress, APC, still hell-bent on inciting crisis in the State, is plotting to take advantage of the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate alleged cases of killings during the December 10, 2016, re-run elections in the State to further their criminal and evil intentions against the government and leadership of the PDP in the State.

Undoubtedly, there is ongoing clandestine plot to contract the services of some notorious gangsters as their hatchet men to frame up the State Governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, and the State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, as their paymasters for the alleged killings, particularly the murder of ASP Molid Alkali and his orderly.

To prove their point, the hatchet men, who are still negotiating on how much to be paid for the satanic job, have been given the phone numbers of the State governor and the State PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah, to reflect same in their phones, as though they have been having regular communication with them as allies.

These hatchet men, who are being mobilized, will in turn be accused by their paymasters, the APC chairman, and his co-plotters, will be arrested with arms and ammunitions, and upon interrogation, they will falsely admit that they were sent to carry out the alleged killings by Governor Wike and Bro Obuah.

The middleman, one Mr. George, according to information available to the PDP, is making the contact with the criminal boys, with a certain former Commissioner, had assured the boys that they would be released by the police after playing the dirty job to rope in Governor Wike and Bro Obuah.

‘Oga George’ (as called by the gangster point-man), is an APC member,who said the action is in the collective interest of his party, the APC. He also assured the boys that the APC is working with the DSS and the Police, and would dictate to the Police and the DSS authorities what will happen, affirming that the notorious gangsters will be paid handsomely for playing the devil’s role to falsely rope in Gov. Wike and Bro. Obuah.

The PDP is sufficiently aware of this satanic plot by the agents of the devil, with concrete evidence of live discussions between the gangsters and the plotters, and is waiting for them to make true their plot.

“But let it be known that one thing is to make wild allegations and quite another, to prove and be able to stand the dire consequences of such unfounded, baseless, concocted, and malicious allegations.

While we await them to hatch their evil plot, we wish to put the security agencies, particularly, the Inspector General of Police, the Rivers people,the international community and the whole world on notice about the next round of the many APC’s wicked plans to destabilize Rivers State.

May we also state in very unmistakable terms that we are not shaken by the uncovered plot, but be assured that they have failed before they started.

The good Lord that has been fighting our battles is not tired yet and will also disgrace them in their new plot.

While we reassure the good people of Rivers State that the PDP-led government will never relent in its efforts to keep its promises and defend the mandate entrusted to it, we also advise our brothers, who are APC members to join hands with our performing governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, to move the State to its deserved height, and desist forthwith, from the evil plot to incite another round of crisis in the State.

Crisis, no matter how coloured or to whom it’s aimed at, is an ill-wind that blows no one any good.

It would be recalled that the continued efforts of Technical Intelligence support from the TIU and 48 PMF arrested one of the key gang members, Christian Chukwuemeka Ekiekame, aka Prince Okoroma, native of Okposi village, that killed and beheaded DSP Molid Alkali and his orderly, and retrieved the late DSP’s phone from him.

He was quoted to have confessed to the crime, and the gang member also mentioned a former Commissioner and chieftain of the APC in Rivers State as their alleged sponsor.

Regrettably, the Police have not done anything to prosecute the said former Commissioner, obviously, because he is an APC member.

May God help Rivers State!

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman

Rivers State.