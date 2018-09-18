DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

PDP To Drag TVC Television To Court For Spreading Fake News‎ About Them

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi‎

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi State chapter has set up team of lawyers to drag TVC television to court for spreading a fake news about their persons and tarnishing their image.

The statement was revealed bystate Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam yesterday while reacting to the faked news story carried on TVC television in his office that “no automatic tickets for new decampees to the party especially it’s ex-members who return to the party in Bauchi”.

“I just call you this afternoon to denied a news that was carried by TVC that Bauchi State chapter has denied or has talk about issue of automobile tickets of some people who decamped from APC to PDP. I want assure it has never being discussed at state level but at the National level and we ready to up large whatever they decides because we are loyal to the party.those who decamp to the party are our members and they are eligible to contest for any position of their choice”.

“We are calling on TVC television to withdraw the fake news story it spread to the public which is not only misleading the public but also is targeted at tarnishing our image and integrity”.

Alhaji Akuyam said if TVC television doesn’t withdraw such sensitive news information it will face legal action by his office.

He said failure by the TVC to retract the news story, “we shall take legal action soon to redeem our image and maintain our integrity”.

According to him, he was shocked hearing that the news information that was ccarried on TVC Television was accredited to his office and denied any knowledge of such sensintive information.

“My publicity secretary is here with me, other members of the executives are here, and non of them have spoken to the press concerning the issue of automatic ticket for new decampees, the issue of automatic ticket is not in our level at the state but is at the national level and whatever they agreed on we will accept it at the state level because we are loyal members”.

“Where do they get their information from. We shall find out soon. We learn that they have no even a reporter in Bauchi, they shall tell us who gave them such sensitive information if we get court, instead they should come in same vein and counter the information, such news story is misleading and it doesn’t emanated from my office.‎ He said.