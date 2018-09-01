DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

September 1, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To Buhari: Your Comments On Illegal Migrants Insensitive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s

statement to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, that Nigerians caught up

in their attempt to illegally enter Europe, are on their own, further

exposes him as an insensitive leader, who cares less about the plights

of his compatriots.

While the PDP does not, in any way, support illegal migrations, our

party holds that such does not warrant incendiary statement against our

citizens by no less a person than the President, who should be seeking

for ways to solve the problem.

The PDP notes that such statements by our President against Nigerians

fuel violent attacks and inhuman treatment being meted out against our

citizens abroad, including those with legitimate documents and engaged

in lawful activities.

The party says that President Buhari has shown that he is not bothered

that no fewer than 10,000 Nigerians died in the deserts between January

to May 2017 alone, while trying to escape the economic hardship and

escalated insecurity occasioned by his misrule.

Is it not disturbing to Mr President that reports by Nigerian

Immigration Services showed that many more Nigerians have been trapped

in detention and slave camps in various parts of the world?

Also, is it not an act of gross leadership failure that, in his outburst

against Nigerians, President Buhari admitted that they left in search of

“greener pastures”, yet he could not articulate any solution to mitigate

the suffering his administration has unleashed on our nation in the last

three years?

Mr. President knows he is the cause of the problem, yet he has no words

of assurances for suffering Nigerians. Instead, he has continued to

worsen the situation with unsavory statements against our nation and her

citizens whenever he is before an international audience.

If President Buhari is not condemning our youths as lazy and lovers of

freebies, he is disparaging our women as inconsequential or demarketing

our nation to investors as corrupt.

The PDP further holds that it is the duty of the President, as elected

leader of government, to pursue the fundamental human rights of his

citizens , as well as find solution to the problems that is pushing

Nigerians to adopt illegal migration, irrespective of the huge risks, as

option for survival.

Moreover, if the Buhari administration and the APC had not wrecked our

once robust economy, Nigerians would not be seeking for greener pastures

in other lands.

Furthermore, the PDP laments that in another exhibition of incompetence,

President Buhari could not articulate any strong response to the

economic proposals brought by the German leader, thereby squandering our

nations opportunity of benefiting from her visit.

It has therefore become clearer that there is no way our nation can

survive another four years under a leadership such as the Buhari-led APC

administration, hence the determination by Nigerians to rally on the

platform of the repositioned PDP to throw up a competent President to

effectively pilot the affairs of our nation, come 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary