DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

July 31, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To Buhari: Reprimand Your IGP If He Acted Against Your Wish On Benue

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to openly reprimand the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, if indeed the deployment of policemen to the Benue State House Assembly was done against his wish.

Party says President Buhari has been pretending on matters of state requiring his direct responsibilities saying the situation in Benue is one of such.

The party invites Nigerians to recall that in the heat of killings in Benue State, Mr. President told the nation that he was not aware that the IGP did not carry out his instruction to stay in Benue State and ensure peace.

Nigerians already know that President Buhari is surrounded by aides who have the licence of ignoring his instructions knowing fully well that nothing will happen.

Our party therefore finds it confounding that the Presidency will come out to attempt an exoneration of President Buhari over the disgraceful situation in Benue State.

If anything, the PDP sees the Presidency’s denial of any role in the deployment of policemen to the Benue State House of Assembly as childish.

Nigerians know where the “order from above” resides and they have accepted their error of judgement in the choice of President Buhari during the 2015 election.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary