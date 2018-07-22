DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 22, 2018

Press Statement

PDP to Buhari: Nigerians Don’t Need Your Voter Education

…Just Prepare to Go

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to waste his energy on any cosmetic campaign for collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as the failure of his administration has provided enough stimuli for Nigerians to fully participate in the 2019 election.

The party said President Buhari, by now, ought to have known that such theatrics, simulated by his handlers, cannot help his self-destroyed public image or reverse the determination of Nigerians to vote him out in 2019.

This is a leader who declared interest to contest, months ago, without talking about PVCs or engaging in any form of voter education, only for him to suddenly wake up to the reality of the mass wave of PVC collection by Nigerians, which signposts the inevitable electoral humiliation that awaits him and his party in 2019.

The sad issue is that President Buhari has refused to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have since moved ahead of him. He does not need to urge them to get their PVCs. They have had enough of his administration with its associated economic hardship, nepotism, bloodletting, violence and killings, and are therefore eagerly collecting the cards with the singular aim of voting him out of office.

In fact, it appears that Mr. President just started hearing the drumbeat by Nigerians, expressing their dissatisfaction with his incompetence, as well as the corruption and insensitivity of his leadership to their plight as citizens.

The shock that awaits Mr. President will be an inescapable mortifying electoral loss in places he currently boasts of as his political stronghold as even the people around him today have since deserted him within and only waiting for 2019 to free themselves from the stranglehold of his misrule.

Mr. President should therefore prepare to accept defeat and to quit the stage for a new President, under the platform of the repositioned PDP, to bring unity, peace and economic prosperity to our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary