DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

June 1, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To Buhari: Nigerian Youths Are Free To Contest Presidency In 2019

…Says Buhari’s Anti-Youth Declaration is APC Policy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns as degrading and completely unacceptable, the declaration made by President Muhammadu Buhari, that Nigerians youths should not contest the Presidency in the 2019 general elections.

PDP describes such a declaration as totally unpresidential, unlawful, discriminatory and further showcases the disdain with which Mr. President holds the youths, who he had earlier described, without apologies, as lazy and lovers of freebies.

We want Nigerians, particularly, the youths, to note that President Buhari’s position reflects the policy of his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC), not to allow our youths the opportunity to aspire at top levels.

President Buhari and the APC have been using all manner of machinations to frustrate front line participation of the youths and, of course, the women in active politics and governance.

It is unimaginable that a President can sign a law and immediately seek to suspend it. President Buhari’s attempt to talk down on and intimidate the youths from contesting against him in 2019 shows that he is not in support of the Not Too Young To Run law and only assented to it because he had no other option under the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

We therefore urge Nigerians to be alert and wary of booby traps as well as land mines that the APC and the Presidency will set on the way to scuttle the quest for our youths to fully participate and aspire in our democratic process.

On our part, the PDP insists that the Nigerian youths have come of age; and are free, under all circumstances, to contest for any position, including the office of President, even in the 2019 general election.

In 2019, when the re-branded PDP is returned to power as the vehicle of good governance and economic prosperity, our party will further encourage the amendment of our electoral laws to enable any Nigerian that can vote the right to stand for elections.

The PDP therefore calls on all Nigerian youths to note that President Buhari and the APC have nothing to offer them and the nation at large. They should therefore spare no thoughts in jettisoning all support for President Buhari and the APC in their 2019 reelection bid.

As we march to 2019, the PDP charges all Nigerian youths to come together and rally on our repositioned platform and give vent to their wishes and aspirations, within the circle of our collective task, to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary