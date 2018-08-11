PDP To Buhari, APC: Speak Out On Alleged N21 billion Daura Loot
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
August 11, 2018
Press Statement
PDP To Buhari, APC: Speak Out on Alleged N21 billion Daura Loot
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges the Buhari Presidency
and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to end its silence and speak out
on their evident complicity in the corrupt amassing of the N21bn,
guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly found in
the residence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally, the sacked Director
General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.
The party said the discovery has not only exposed the shameless
hypocrisy of the Buhari Presidency, but also stripped it of all
integrity and brought its deceptive saintly posturing to a disgraceful
end.
The world can now see that the PDP has not been raising a false alarm
when it alerts that the Buhari Presidency has been using its much hyped
fight against corruption and sustained harassment of opposition as a
cover to divert public attention from the humongous stealing going on
under President Buhari’s official cover.
Nigerians have now seen that while the Buhari Presidency and the APC
have been hounding and harassing opposition members with trumped-up
corruption charges to create an impression of integrity and fight
against corruption, their agents have been busy frittering away, and
warehousing trillions of naira, ostensibly for their 2019 re-election
and service their wasteful
lifestyles, while millions of compatriots wallow in abject poverty
across the nation.
Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and
it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians
already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being
used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities,
including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be
unleashed during the 2019 elections.
What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal
reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always
has a way of showing itself to light at the end.
Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged
underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC and the
Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct
supervision of Mr. President.
They are already aware of the alleged stealing of over N25 billion,
meant for the health needs of the people, from the National Health
Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and how the indicted and suspended Executive
Secretary was recalled by Mr. President.
They are aware of the alleged diversion of crude oil worth N1.1tr, using
18 unregistered companies; the diversion of N18 billion Internally
Displaced Person (IDP) funds and billions of unremitted revenue from
sale of crude for which there have been deadlock at the Federal
Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), all of which are being swept under
the carpet by the Buhari Presidency.
The time is ripe for the Buhari Presidency and its disintegrating APC to
tell the nation how these corruption acts were allegedly perpetrated
under an administration that lay claim to integrity.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary