August 11, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To Buhari, APC: Speak Out on Alleged N21 billion Daura Loot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges the Buhari Presidency

and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to end its silence and speak out

on their evident complicity in the corrupt amassing of the N21bn,

guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly found in

the residence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally, the sacked Director

General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

The party said the discovery has not only exposed the shameless

hypocrisy of the Buhari Presidency, but also stripped it of all

integrity and brought its deceptive saintly posturing to a disgraceful

end.

The world can now see that the PDP has not been raising a false alarm

when it alerts that the Buhari Presidency has been using its much hyped

fight against corruption and sustained harassment of opposition as a

cover to divert public attention from the humongous stealing going on

under President Buhari’s official cover.

Nigerians have now seen that while the Buhari Presidency and the APC

have been hounding and harassing opposition members with trumped-up

corruption charges to create an impression of integrity and fight

against corruption, their agents have been busy frittering away, and

warehousing trillions of naira, ostensibly for their 2019 re-election

and service their wasteful

lifestyles, while millions of compatriots wallow in abject poverty

across the nation.

Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and

it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians

already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being

used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities,

including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be

unleashed during the 2019 elections.

What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal

reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always

has a way of showing itself to light at the end.

Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged

underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC and the

Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct

supervision of Mr. President.

They are already aware of the alleged stealing of over N25 billion,

meant for the health needs of the people, from the National Health

Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and how the indicted and suspended Executive

Secretary was recalled by Mr. President.

They are aware of the alleged diversion of crude oil worth N1.1tr, using

18 unregistered companies; the diversion of N18 billion Internally

Displaced Person (IDP) funds and billions of unremitted revenue from

sale of crude for which there have been deadlock at the Federal

Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), all of which are being swept under

the carpet by the Buhari Presidency.

The time is ripe for the Buhari Presidency and its disintegrating APC to

tell the nation how these corruption acts were allegedly perpetrated

under an administration that lay claim to integrity.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary