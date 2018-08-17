DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

August 17, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To APC: Your Resort to Blackmail Cannot Sway Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives

Congress (APC) that its resort to blackmail, twisting of facts and

fabrications cannot sway Nigerians from the truth of their culpability

in the impasse at the National Assembly.

The party said Nigerians are already aware of how the APC has been

frustrating the National Assembly by creating hitches, illegal

impeachment processes, physical blockage of the National Assembly access

and besieging of the official residence of Senate President and his

deputy, Senators Bukola Saraki Ike Ekweremadu respectively.

Nigerians know those who set security agents after the National Assembly

members, set parliamentarians against one another and have been chasing

lawmakers around the country with tons of money as bribe, just to

illegally change the leadership.

We are not amazed that the APC, in its characteristic shambolic denials,

will turn around to point accusing fingers at our repositioned party and

members for the situation in the National Assembly, when the echoes of

their open threats, tantrums, verbosity and loquaciousness against our

legislators are yet to evaporate from the public space.

The APC is pretending not to remember that the Buhari Presidency

deliberately kept the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

budget submitted to it since February till July when it presented it to

the National Assembly and curiously demanded that the fund be vired from

the constituency project fund of lawmakers.

Nigerians will recall that as a patriotic and responsible party, the PDP

raised the flag and pointed out that bringing the budget in July, at the

time the National Assembly was already going on annual vacation, was

rather late and asking that the fund be vired from constituency project

fund was sinking the INEC budget and the entire 2019 electoral process

in a needless controversy. The APC and the Buhari Presidency ignored

this wise counselling.

Furthermore, the APC in it deception fails to note that Nigerians are

aware that it is President Buhari that is holding the nation to ransom

by refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill, already passed by

the National Assembly, just because the amendment checked the

machination which APC intend to deploy to rig the 2019 general

elections.

Moreover, relevant National Assembly committees have been having

interface with INEC over the budget presented by the President. Except

for the sinister intent of the APC to shut down our National Assembly

and bring forth a totalitarian system of government, there is nothing

deserving of the wailing of the APC to reopen the chambers of the

National Assembly at its instance. The rules for reconvening the

chambers of the National Assembly are extant.

Also, since the PDP told its members to rise in defence of democracy and

stop the rigging and vote buying of the APC, the ruling party has gone

hysterical and making all manners of spurious and diversionary

allegations, but it will be instructive for the APC to accept that it

has failed Nigerians and the people have resolved to vote them out, come

February, 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary