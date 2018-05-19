DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

May 18, 2018

Press Statement

PDP to APC: Your Plan To Sack Teachers Is Wicked

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as wicked the plan by governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sack schoolteachers and other workers after the 2019 general election.

The PDP is horrified by the revelation by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Thursday, that governors elected on the platform of APC, particularly from the northern states, had been in a secret plot to sack schoolteachers in their states after using them to win elections.

It is more disheartening to know from Governor el-Rufai, as widely reported in the media, that President Muhammadu Buhari even supported the implementation of this treacherous policy in his state, while at the same time, parading himself before Nigerians as pro-people and seeking to be re-elected.

The PDP rejects in its totality this plot by the APC governors to victimize the schoolteachers or cause any worker at any level to suffer.

This atrocious scheme against our citizens has further portrayed the APC and its leaders as explicitly wicked and anti-people group that have no modicum of goodwill towards Nigerians, but delight in seeing Nigerians suffer, as evinced in the Presidency’s refusal to address the devastating nation-wide strike action by health workers.

This is a party whose incompetence and anti-people administration plunged our country into extreme poverty and worst form of hunger and starvation in the last three years, and now their governors are in a wicked plot to sack innocent schoolteachers; the same Nigerians they used to ascend to power in 2015.

This is a party and administration that have failed to fulfill the littlest of their 2015 campaign promises, but has rather introduced harsh economic policies that are directly responsible for the collapse of the nation’s economy, dearth of foreign investments, closure of businesses with over 25 million job losses and attendant pressure on families and living standards.

It is thus totally inexcusable that instead of seeking ways to create wealth and better the lives of Nigerians, as was the hallmark of the PDP in our 16 years in office, the irredeemably wicked APC is rather thinking of ways to further pauperize the people, while their officials continue to fritter billions of naira through sleazes in the NNPC, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Presidential Initiatives for the North East (PINE) and other government agencies.

We, therefore urge all Nigerians to rise and resist this murderous plot by rallying on the platform of repositioned PDP to push out the APC in 2019 and return our nation to the path of wealth creation, all-inclusiveness and economic empowerment, for which the PDP is known.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary