PDP in talks with APC govs in N’Central — Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, yesterday, said some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central will soon join them.

Secondus said they were already in talks with the affected governors who would be received by the PDP very soon.

He stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during his one-day working visit to the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party. The six states in the North Central; Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau are all governed by the APC.

Chief Secondus revealed that PDP governors were intact contrary to claims that some of them would defect to other parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He warned INEC against any attempt to rig next year’s general elections, saying any attempt to rig the elections would be resisted by PDP.

Secondus also said the APC-led government should be held responsible for the alleged killings by herdsmen in Benue and other parts of the country.

He said the APC must accept blame for alleged mismanagement, misinformation and abandoning their responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, “No fuel, no food; the herdsmen have been empowered by APC government to kill. We are on a rescue mission.

“Currently, there are crises in their party (APC). When you see a broken party, you see a broken government; APC is playing politics with hunger, they play politics with killings of innocent people,” he said.

“This APC government can’t hear the cry of the people; this government can no longer protect the ordinary man. They want to bring down the National Assembly. There are crises in the country because APC itself is crises personified.

“We are on a mission of recovering Nigeria from the hands of APC; even the market women know that the APC government has collapsed,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the party was safe in Abia ahead of 2019, saying love and unity would take the party back to Aso Rock.

Source: Daily Trust