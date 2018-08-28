PDP Sets Agenda For May On Visit To Nigeria
PDP Sets Agenda For May On Visit To Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the Prime Minister of the
United Kingdom, Theresa May, to use her state visit to Nigeria to
uncover the dismal state of our nation by resisting a choreographed plan
by the Buhari Presidency to hoodwink her for an endorsement stunt.
The party also calls on the British leader not to allow the Buhari
Presidency to confine her to the palours of the Presidential Villa, but
to insist on visiting other parts of the nation to enable her directly
appreciate the level of lies and false performance indices the Federal
Government has been dishing out to the world.
This is particularly as we have been made aware of plans by the Federal
Government to use the visit to dish out more lies to the international
community in an effort to cover its failures in governance in the last
three years, for which Nigerians are clamouring for a new president
under the PDP.
The PDP further charges the British Prime Minister, as a
parliamentarian, to take the Buhari Presidency to task on its unabated
interferences and violent attacks on the institution of the National
Assembly, including threats to forcefully remove the elected presiding
officers of the Senate, as well as the recent invasion and blockade of
the National Assembly by Presidency-controlled security forces.
The PDP also wants the British leader to task President Buhari on his
widely condemned stand against the supremacy of the rule of law in
addition to records of violation of human rights in Nigeria, including
government’s disobedience to court orders, reported extra-judicial
killings, torture, unlawful political arrests and detention, restriction
of free speech and media freedom and lack of government’s accountability
as detailed in report by various international bodies, including
Transparency International (TI), Amnesty International (AI) and US
Department of States.
The British leader should also elicit discussions with the President on
the recent report by Price Waterhouse Cooper showing humongous
corruption in his administration, including the circumstances
surrounding the N4 trillion unremitted oil money in agencies under his
direct supervision as minister.
Finally, the PDP urges Prime Minister May, to engage President Buhari on
the violent rigging of elections under his watch, and extract commitment
from him on his administration’s preparedness for a free, fair and
credible general elections in 2019, especially as there are
apprehensions across Nigeria, that his actions, utterances and body
language suggest otherwise.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary