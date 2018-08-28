DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 28, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Sets Agenda For May On Visit To Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the Prime Minister of the

United Kingdom, Theresa May, to use her state visit to Nigeria to

uncover the dismal state of our nation by resisting a choreographed plan

by the Buhari Presidency to hoodwink her for an endorsement stunt.

The party also calls on the British leader not to allow the Buhari

Presidency to confine her to the palours of the Presidential Villa, but

to insist on visiting other parts of the nation to enable her directly

appreciate the level of lies and false performance indices the Federal

Government has been dishing out to the world.

This is particularly as we have been made aware of plans by the Federal

Government to use the visit to dish out more lies to the international

community in an effort to cover its failures in governance in the last

three years, for which Nigerians are clamouring for a new president

under the PDP.

The PDP further charges the British Prime Minister, as a

parliamentarian, to take the Buhari Presidency to task on its unabated

interferences and violent attacks on the institution of the National

Assembly, including threats to forcefully remove the elected presiding

officers of the Senate, as well as the recent invasion and blockade of

the National Assembly by Presidency-controlled security forces.

The PDP also wants the British leader to task President Buhari on his

widely condemned stand against the supremacy of the rule of law in

addition to records of violation of human rights in Nigeria, including

government’s disobedience to court orders, reported extra-judicial

killings, torture, unlawful political arrests and detention, restriction

of free speech and media freedom and lack of government’s accountability

as detailed in report by various international bodies, including

Transparency International (TI), Amnesty International (AI) and US

Department of States.

The British leader should also elicit discussions with the President on

the recent report by Price Waterhouse Cooper showing humongous

corruption in his administration, including the circumstances

surrounding the N4 trillion unremitted oil money in agencies under his

direct supervision as minister.

Finally, the PDP urges Prime Minister May, to engage President Buhari on

the violent rigging of elections under his watch, and extract commitment

from him on his administration’s preparedness for a free, fair and

credible general elections in 2019, especially as there are

apprehensions across Nigeria, that his actions, utterances and body

language suggest otherwise.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary