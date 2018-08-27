DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 27, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Rejects Buhari’s Stand Against Rule Of Law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari

that his statement claiming that rule of law will become secondary to

his whims and self-determined “national interest” is strange to our laws

and completely unacceptable.

The party said the assertion is a direct trademark of despotic rulers

and as such cannot find expression or accommodation in a democratic

setting of our contemporary nation.

The PDP expresses readiness to rally Nigerians to reject every attempt

by President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to introduce

the long forgotten trappings of military dictatorship into our

democratic rule, which Nigerians labored for many years to attain.

The party further states that it will not stop at anything legitimate to

ensure that the International Criminal Court (ICC) holds President

Buhari responsible for violations of rule of law and criminal abuse of

human rights committed under his rule in the last three years.

It is instructive to note that contrary to claims by Mr. President,

there is no pronouncement by the Supreme Court that subjugates

constitutional rule of law and rights of citizens to the whims, caprices

and dictatorial impulses of any President.

Our national interest is thoroughly embedded, protected, expressed and

enforced only under the rule of law as provided by our constitution and

there is no how Nigerians can allow an individual to superimpose or

override the constitution with his personal whims and impulses; a

pattern that is characteristic of known dictators all over the world, as

expressed in the obnoxious Executive Order 6, designed to justify a

complete clamp down of political opponents ahead of 2019 general

elections.

President Buhari should therefore be made to answer for the litany of

human rights violations in Nigeria, including documented disobedience to

court orders, extra-judicial and arbitrary executions, unlawful arrests

and political detentions, killing of persons in custody, torture and

excessive use of force by security forces on innocent citizens,

destruction of property, restriction of free speech, press, official

corruption and lack of accountability as detailed in report by various

international bodies, including Transparency International (TI), Amnesty

International (AI) and US Department of States.

This is in addition to the quest to forcefully remove the leadership of

the National Assembly, the blockade of the National Assembly and siege

of the official residences of the Senate President and Deputy Senate

President by Presidency controlled-security forces.

We know that President Buhari is apprehensive of the electoral defeat

that awaits him in February 2019 for which he is seeking ways to subvert

the system, but we caution that in this desperation to hold unto to

power, he must not seek to again, subvert our constitutional order as he

will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.

The PDP therefore calls on all Nigerians, particularly the Judiciary and

the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to speak out against this direct

assault on our democracy as a nation before it is too late.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary