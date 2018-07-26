DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 26, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Raises Alarm over Plots to Impeach Fayose

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop its nefarious plot to impeach Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayo Fayose or attract dire consequences.

PDP says the impeachment plot, which is being arranged in connivance with the Police, is a recipe for crisis in the peaceful state.

The PDP is aware that the plot is a desperate bid by the APC to rush into the Ekiti Government House to remove and tamper with documents and evidence confirming the rigging of the July 14 governorship election, ahead of the sitting of the election tribunal.

Having realized that there is no way their daylight robbery at the poll can stand in the court, the APC is now employing all desperate means to subvert the course of Justice.

This explains why a detachment of the Police can be hurriedly deployed to besiege the Ekiti State Assembly Complex last night without a formal request by the Speaker, the Clerk or the Sergeant-at-Arms, who is the chief security officer of the complex.

The PDP states that any resort to underhand measures to impeach Fayose, without the constitutionally required 2/3 of the members of the House, particularly at this time, when the lawmakers are currently on their annual recess, will surely be resisted by our members.

Accusing the APC of plotting crisis all over the nation and resorting to the use of harassment, intimidation and brute force against the people and our democratic institutions, PDP warns that these dispositions of APC and its Federal Government portend grave danger for our nation.

Now that the political and parliamentary establishment of the Ekiti House of Assembly has loudly declared that they do not require the services of the detachment of policemen, PDP charges the APC to immediately withdraw their armed agents from the premises of the House of Assembly.

Finally, the PDP urges the judiciary to be firm in standing by the truth on the Ekiti election and not be cowed or intimidated by the threats and pressure coming from the APC.

Nigerians know the truth regarding the rigging of the Ekiti guber election by the APC and are now looking up to the judiciary for justice in the matter.

Signed

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary