DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PDP Nominates Udenwa, Iwuanyanwu For BoT

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Austin Echefu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting nominated former Governor Achike Udenwa, and a leader of the party, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to be members of the party’s new Board of Trustees (BoT).

In a press release by the state publicity secretary, Mr. Damian Opara, the party said that “The decision to nominate the above persons to the positions of BOT members was done by the PDP, Imo State, in a Caucus meeting which was held at the party secretariat at No. 98 Okigwe Road, Owerri”.

The party added: “In a unanimous decision, by the entire members of the State Caucus in a meeting chaired by Barr. Charles Ezekwem, the Party State Chairman.

“The Party agreed through a unanimous vote to forward their names to the National Executive Committee for inclusion as members of PDP BOT.”