PDP: New Chair To Emerge March 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] may have reached a solution that will solve its leadership crisis on the national front. This is according to information made available to 247ureports.com by a competent source who indicated the PDP has resolved on electing a substantive national chairman and executive council by March 2017.

The source made the revelation that the entirety of the Board of Trustee [BOT] members have resolved on a move to eject the two warring caretaker committees of Makarfi and Sheriff at their scheduled January 2017 BOT meeting. The source stated that the BOT decided on the move following the influence of third parties on the ongoing disputes between the two factions. They cited the suspicious judicial actions and activities by the Tinubu/Atiku faction of the All Progressive Congress [APC] to influence activities inside the PDP.

Previously, Sheriff had agreed to step down from the seat of chairman only if Makarfi steps down. But Makarfi has refused to step down. “Makarfi is not doing good“.

The PDP will hold its convention by March 2017 – where it looks to elect its national chairman and his team.

