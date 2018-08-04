DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 4, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Mocks Presidency, APC For Wooing Its Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks the Presidency and the All

Progressives Congress (APC), as shameless, despicable and hypocritical,

for attempting to woo PDP members into its now discredited and famished

fold.

The PDP describes the move as a failed antic of an apprehended and

deflated felon who, in his immoral proclivity, attempts futilely to pull

off one last survival stunt before facing the gallows, or more so, a

mortally wounded snake furtively seeking for one last bite before its

inevitable painful death.

The PDP has nothing but pity for the APC, who, in its blind desperation,

cannot see that the train has since left the station and that no body,

no matter the lure, abandons a cruising liner, which the PDP now

represents, to jump into a sinking ship with a disoriented captain which

the APC has become.

Indeed, no one, no matter the enticement, runs into a collapsing

building from where terrified, wounded and traumatized people are

already taking flight for their dear lives.

Nigerians can now see the shameless hypocrisy of the APC, which is now

going about, cap in hand, to beg the same persons it haunted as corrupt

and evil, seeing that it has been overrun by the tides.

Having failed to cow such persons through threats, media trials, trumped

up corruption charges and raw violence, the APC is now seeking to

ensnare them with promises of political opportunities it no longer has

control over.

The dilapidated APC, by now, ought to have known that no Nigerian will

again fall for its gimmick of false promises and subject him or herself

to the prison yard democracy, that it offers.

We therefore counsel the APC to leave our members alone and stop acting

like that evil character who roams about seeking for whom to devour or

drag along into the pit, knowing that his time is short.

The APC should quit its antics and find an abandoned cave of history to

lick its wounds, having squandered the goodwill given to it by Nigerians

in 2015.

The eclipsing APC must know that Nigerians have had enough of its lies,

deception, propaganda, contrivances, beguilements and are now resolute

in their iron-cast determination to rally on the platform of the

repositioned PDP to rescue our nation from the curse which the APC has

come to represent in the last three years.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary