PDP Is Dead In South-West, Says Olorogun-Etti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Babatunde Olorogun-Etti weekend hit at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), declaring the opposition party dead in South-West.

“Who are the people in South-West PDP? Who is in PDP, Lagos State chapter? The party is dead in Lagos State” he said.

The former vice chairman, Lagos Central PDP told a gathering of APC faithful in Lagos Island that the opposition party was murdered by its own leaders in 2015.

“Lagos PDP time has come and gone” the leader of Eko United, a major political group in Lagos State said.

Olorogun-Etti praised Mr Moshood Salvador for defecting to APC.

“I’m happy to be part of the winning team. Salvador is just seeing what I saw in 2015. The Lagos PDP died in 2015. PDP is not in government. It cannot empower anybody. PDP will not win a ward in Lagos State. The party has no plan for the people “he said.

Olorogun-Etti praised former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu for his commitment to safeguarding democracy and working for the good of the people.

The former member, Board of Directors of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) commended Babatunde Fashola for transforming the state.

He also praised Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for focusing on the fundamentals, creating jobs and ensuring prosperity to the good people of Lagos.

“The APC government is practical and responsible. It is a government that is working and the people are seeing the dividends of democracy in Lagos State ” he added.