August 13, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Indicts INEC Over PVCs Allegedly Found In Daura’s Home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the silence by the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged discovery of

thousands of its Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the private residence

of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsman, the sacked Director General of

the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, has indicted the

commission and places a huge doubt over its integrity and capacity to

conduct a free and fair election.

The party charges the National Assembly to immediately commence

investigation into the veracity of this allegation.

The PDP notes that since the news of the sordid discovery broke, neither

the INEC Chairman nor any other officer of the commission, had offered

any explanation to Nigerians, a development that suggests the

commission’s complicity in the allegation.

The PDP says Prof. Mahmood should stop playing the ostrich and

immediately come out clear and inform Nigerians how thousands of

electoral materials as sensitive as PVCs, under his watch, found its way

to the custody of a kinsman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

presidential aspirant.

Already, Nigerians are aware that a blood relation of President Buhari

is in charge of operations in INEC.

On account of this established relationship between President Buhari and

this INEC official, Mahmood owes Nigerians explanation as to the source

of the PVCs allegedly found in possession of Daura.

Nigerians and the international community can now see how INEC, under

Prof. Yakubu Mahmood has completely compromised the integrity of our

electoral process, including frustrating genuine voters from accessing

their voters cards, which the public now knows are being warehoused in

homes of APC chieftains with the view to using them to allocate fake

election results for President Buhari.

The PDP urges Nigerians to hold Prof. Mahmood directly responsible for

this ignoble development, particularly, given that his INEC has been

indicted of other various infractions tailored to undermine free and

fair elections in 2019, including secretly creating of illegal 30,000

pulling units in remote areas through which they plan to fabricate

figures and declare fake results in favour President Buhari.

This is in addition to the refusal of INEC under Prof. Mahmood to clean

up its register and remove the host of underage voters which it used to

rig elections for the APC in President Buhari’s home state of Katsina

last weekend.

Nigerian are aware that INEC refused to involve other stakeholders in

its investigation of the presence of underage voters in its register,

and had also refused to make its findings public, following documented

facts supporting the existence of minors in its register, particularly

in Katsina, Kano and Kaduna states.

The PDP charges the public to note the efforts by INEC to conceal these

manipulations of our electoral process in the run up to a major general

elections and hold Prof. Mahmood responsible for them all.

Finally, the PDP urges the National Assembly to look into the extent of

involvement of Prof. Yakubu Mahmood in this clear effort to undermine

the integrity of the 2019 general elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary