The immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only abode of true democrats, who believe in the building of an egalitarian society for the betterment of all Nigerians.

Moro, a senatorial aspirant for Benue South in the 2019 general elections, made the statement while reacting to the gale of defections, that have seen some key members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) returning to their former party, the PDP.

Pointing out that the return of the erstwhile members of his party was a welcome development, he said: “All I can say is that the return of former PDP members and even new members is a welcome development. However, from the theatrics is unfolding I have my reservations. It is interesting that erstwhile PDP members now know that there is nowhere like home. PDP is the original home of true democrats and Nigerian patriots built on the firm belief that Nigeria can work for the good of all. I had predicted that as coalition of strange bed fellows, the APC would collapse like a pack of cards. It was just going to be a matter of time.”

The ex-Minister, however, warned that the way the PDP handles “the reception of the new entrants would determine our fortune as a political party as we approach the 2019 general elections. It could be counter-productive if the party fails to accord steadfast party faithful their due recognition having filled the gap when these same party members abandoned it at very trying moments. So it will all boil down to how we handle this mass of defections. In the final analysis, PDP will definitely benefit from the current discontent in the ruling APC if it properly manages the euphoria of the current political shufflings in Nigeria’s political parties in Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.”