September 24, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Heads To Court Over Osun Guber…Insists INEC Erred In Declaring Decided Poll Inconclusive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is heading to the court to quash the

illegal declaration of the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship election

as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party insists that the polls have already been concluded and results

announced in all polling and the collation centers, thus bringing the

exercise to its lawful conclusion and removing INEC powers to declare

the election inconclusive.

Our electoral law is clear that once an election result is declared,

INEC is bound to return a winner. INEC, in trying to play the card of

the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC), contravened the law by

refusing to announce a return, even when the declared results have

thrown up a winner.

Section 69 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states that inter-alia

“in an election to the office of the President or governor whether or

not contested and in any contested election to any other elective

office, the result shall be ascertained by counting the votes cast for

each candidate and subject to the provisions of sections 133, 134 and

179 of the constitution, the candidate that receives the highest number

of votes shall be declared elected by the appropriate Returning

Officer.”

Concurrently, Section 179 (2), (a) (b) of the constitution directly

prescribes that “a candidate for an election to the office of Governor

of a State shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being

two or more candidates – (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at

the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of all the votes

cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in

the State.

INEC’s action in declaring a concluded election as inconclusive is

therefore an annulment, totally duplicitous, constitutionally illegal,

ultra-vires and as such null and void.

The PDP therefore demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of the

Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape,

for succumbing to the pressure of the APC and declaring a decided

election as inconclusive.

We demand that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately summon

the courage to do the needful by declaring our candidate, Senator

Ademola Adeleke, as winner.

It is completely ludicrous, that INEC and the APC are now attempting to

divert the narrative from the substance of the election by making

outlandish allegations against the PDP and lobbying Civil Society

Organizations and Electoral Observers to validate their illegality.

Moreover, even if the Osun governorship election is conducted over and

over again, the PDP will still win as the people of the state have

chosen the PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Nevertheless,

we insist that the September 22, 2018 election, under our laws, is

conclusive and our candidate must be declared winner.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary