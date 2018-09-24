PDP Heads To Court Over Osun Guber…Insists INEC Erred In Declaring Decided Poll Inconclusive
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
September 24, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Heads To Court Over Osun Guber…Insists INEC Erred In Declaring Decided Poll Inconclusive
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is heading to the court to quash the
illegal declaration of the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship election
as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The party insists that the polls have already been concluded and results
announced in all polling and the collation centers, thus bringing the
exercise to its lawful conclusion and removing INEC powers to declare
the election inconclusive.
Our electoral law is clear that once an election result is declared,
INEC is bound to return a winner. INEC, in trying to play the card of
the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC), contravened the law by
refusing to announce a return, even when the declared results have
thrown up a winner.
Section 69 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states that inter-alia
“in an election to the office of the President or governor whether or
not contested and in any contested election to any other elective
office, the result shall be ascertained by counting the votes cast for
each candidate and subject to the provisions of sections 133, 134 and
179 of the constitution, the candidate that receives the highest number
of votes shall be declared elected by the appropriate Returning
Officer.”
Concurrently, Section 179 (2), (a) (b) of the constitution directly
prescribes that “a candidate for an election to the office of Governor
of a State shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being
two or more candidates – (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at
the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of all the votes
cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in
the State.
INEC’s action in declaring a concluded election as inconclusive is
therefore an annulment, totally duplicitous, constitutionally illegal,
ultra-vires and as such null and void.
The PDP therefore demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of the
Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape,
for succumbing to the pressure of the APC and declaring a decided
election as inconclusive.
We demand that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately summon
the courage to do the needful by declaring our candidate, Senator
Ademola Adeleke, as winner.
It is completely ludicrous, that INEC and the APC are now attempting to
divert the narrative from the substance of the election by making
outlandish allegations against the PDP and lobbying Civil Society
Organizations and Electoral Observers to validate their illegality.
Moreover, even if the Osun governorship election is conducted over and
over again, the PDP will still win as the people of the state have
chosen the PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Nevertheless,
we insist that the September 22, 2018 election, under our laws, is
conclusive and our candidate must be declared winner.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary