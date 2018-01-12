PDP Gets New Chairman in Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Following the tide of crises which swept away the Leadership Alhaji Rabi’u Dan Sharu as the PDP Chairman in Kano, a new leader has emerged.

The internal crises which rocked the party sometime lately last year was as a result of what some members of the party described as double standard by its leader Dan Sharu.

Dan Sharu was accused of having a secret romance with the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) government in the state a development they said its against the rules and regulations of the People’s Democratic Party PDP hence, the penalty for for anti-party is for Dan Sharu to Step down.

To further buttress their point, the compromised Dan Sharu’s son was said to be be a political aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje but this he has described as mischievous as the person (his son) they referred to is an adult and has right to choose his political Party.

On his wife, Dan Sharu however, stated that she is a Ph.D holder and a lecturer and has been working with the state SUBEB accepting an appointment from the present state government does not amount to any form of compromise he said.

Following the sack of its embattled chairman, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa has emerged as the new party chairman in kano but this didn’t go down well with persons like Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad Beli, who described the whole process of selecting the new leadership as undemocratic and has since written a petition to the National Party as the said chairman was imposed on them.

While addressing supporters shortly after taking over the office Doguwa called on all party members to join hands together to reclaim the party’s ground in the state. That leaders in the party from local government leaders, ward leaders, down to District leaders must work together to reclaim the state comes 2019.

The last is yet to be heard about this crisis which is currently rocking the people’s Democratic Party in Kano State.