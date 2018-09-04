DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 4, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Expands Kano State Caretaker Committee To Accommodate All Interests

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to expand the Kano State Caretaker Committee to accommodate all interests in line with its adherence to the principles of all-inclusiveness.

The party also said it is open to opinions and suggestions from stakeholders in ensuring reconciliation and accommodation for all interests within its fold in the state, so as to ensure good governance to the people of the state.

The NWC assures that no stone will be left unturned in the overall quest to bring good governance to Kano state, while putting in place machinery to hedge the infiltration of fifth columnists into the party’s fold in the state.

The party leadership further assures of its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders in Kano provided all matters in court against the party are withdrawn, as all members work together to build a united PDP that can confront and send out incompetent and insensitive people in governance in Kano state and Nigeria at large.

Furthermore, the NWC urges all stakeholders to always emulate our members in Benue state in the way and manner they united to resolve all issues concerning party structures of their state.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary