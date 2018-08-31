summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Fri, Aug 31st, 2018

PDP Dissolves Kano State Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee

August 31, 2018

Press Statement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), at the end of its meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018, dissolved
the Kano State Executive Committee of the party with immediate effect.

Consequently, a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to pilot the
affairs of the state chapter of the party. Details of the Caretaker
Committee would be made public in due course.

All members of the party in Kano state and across the nation should be
guided accordingly.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

