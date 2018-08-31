DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 31, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Dissolves Kano State Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP), at the end of its meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018, dissolved

the Kano State Executive Committee of the party with immediate effect.

Consequently, a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to pilot the

affairs of the state chapter of the party. Details of the Caretaker

Committee would be made public in due course.

All members of the party in Kano state and across the nation should be

guided accordingly.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary