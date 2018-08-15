PDP Demands Release Of Premium Times Reporter
Press Statement
PDP Demands Release of Premium Times Reporter
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate release
of Premium Times Newspapers reporter, Mr. Samuel Ogundipe, who was
arrested and detained by the police over a report.
The party also condemns the alleged denial of personal freedom and
manhandling of the newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, and its
education correspondent, Azeezat Adedigba by the police.
The party holds that the continued detention of Mr. Ogundipe is against
his fundamental right to freedom as enshrined in the 1999 constitution
(as amended).
The PDP insists that the incessant clampdown on journalists and media
houses by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)
administration is completely unacceptable in a democracy and only
reminiscent of military Decree 4 of 1984 that empowers then dictatorial
regime to arrest and detain journalists over reports considered to be
against its interest.
The PDP therefore calls on the general media and all lovers of democracy
and free speech in the country to speak out against the unabating
assault on the media by the APC administration as such poses a huge
threat to our democracy and the rights of citizens in our country.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary