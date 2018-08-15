DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 15, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Demands Release of Premium Times Reporter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate release

of Premium Times Newspapers reporter, Mr. Samuel Ogundipe, who was

arrested and detained by the police over a report.

The party also condemns the alleged denial of personal freedom and

manhandling of the newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, and its

education correspondent, Azeezat Adedigba by the police.

The party holds that the continued detention of Mr. Ogundipe is against

his fundamental right to freedom as enshrined in the 1999 constitution

(as amended).

The PDP insists that the incessant clampdown on journalists and media

houses by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)

administration is completely unacceptable in a democracy and only

reminiscent of military Decree 4 of 1984 that empowers then dictatorial

regime to arrest and detain journalists over reports considered to be

against its interest.

The PDP therefore calls on the general media and all lovers of democracy

and free speech in the country to speak out against the unabating

assault on the media by the APC administration as such poses a huge

threat to our democracy and the rights of citizens in our country.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary