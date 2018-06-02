DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

June 1, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Decries Media Trial of Opposition Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the unrelenting media trial and persecution of opposition members and other perceived political opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the guise of fight against corruption.

Whereas the PDP is in no way opposed to the fight against corruption, we are completely against government’s resort to media trial, constant harassment, unlawful detention and trumped up charges against opposition members, using various agencies, particularly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The PDP particularly rejects the emerging trend by the EFCC, wherein accused persons and individuals who are still under investigation on alleged corruption charges are paraded and forced to hang criminal tags, as meted out to former Kaduna State Governor Muktar Yero, even when such persons have not been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction.

The PDP is totally against the desperation by the EFCC, working under the instruction of the APC, to declare a guilty verdict on accused persons without trial by the courts, all in the bid to bring perceived political opponents to public odium and emasculate the opposition ahead of 2019 general elections.

The PDP also rejects the direct interferences in on-going cases, including those in court, by appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly, members of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, whose comments and actions have continued to escalate media trials and other irregularities in the handling of such cases.

The PDP insists, in very unequivocal terms, that we can no longer continue to stomach the hijacking of the duties of the judiciary by agencies of the executive under the instructions of the Presidency.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier raised the alarm over this unrelenting assault, harassment and persecution of opposition members under the guise of fight against corruption.

This reckless abuse and violation of procedures of the law by the APC is a clear recipe for civil unrest in our nation, if it does not stop.

The fight against corruption must be prosecuted within the ambits of the provisions of the law and not as an instrument of persecution and clampdown against the opposition. Enough is enough!

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary