April 24, 2018

Press Statement

–

PDP Decries Assault on Senate, Senators

–

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the relentless assault by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Executive against the institution of the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate.

Nigerians have noted how the leadership of the Senate and elected senators of the Federal Republic are being harassed, arrested, detained and even arraigned on trumped-up charges for holding opinion divergent to that of the executive arm.

Since the emergence of the current leadership of the Senate outside the preference of the APC and the executive arm, the Senate has been under attack while senators who show support for the leadership are being hounded and harassed by agents of the executive.

The world has been watching with horror since it started with the arraignment of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and other senators on trumped-up charges as well as attempts to rope in the Deputy Senate President on charges related to treason.

Today, we are witnessing the harassment and arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, who is known for his support for the Senate leadership and his criticisms of the excesses of the executive arm.

Currently, Senators Aliyu Wamakko, Rabiu Kwakwanso and Danjuma Goje are all being harassed for holding opinions that do not suit the whims and caprices of the executive.

Only last week, the security architecture in the National Assembly was compromised, paving the way for the invasion of the Senate chambers by strangers who disrupted proceedings, harassed and threatened our lawmakers and forcefully took away the mace.

We know that the unrelenting assault is aimed at silencing strong dissenting voices, emasculate the legislature and prevent it from playing its constitutional duties of checking the excesses and impunity of the executive arm.

We urge Nigerians to look beyond partisan sentiments and join in condemning the attack on the institution of the legislature, without which we cannot be a democratic nation.

Finally, the PDP appeals to our lawmakers not to allow their spirits to be broken or buckle to intimidation. They must continue in their pursuit of their oath of office and allegiance and in their onerous goal of making laws for the good governance of our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary