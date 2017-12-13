The Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to address all issues and grievances arising from its just-concluded elections and national convention.

The committee said that although the convention was a huge success, the PDP believed that in such a magnitude exercise there must be concerns to be addressed.

The Chairman of the committee and Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, gave the assurance during a press conference held in Abuja on Monday night.

Members of the committee include Amb. Aminu Wali, (Deputy Chairman), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu (Secretary) Sen. Joy Emordi, former Minister of State, FCT, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, former Minister of Information, Chief John Ode, former Minister of Environment, Mr. Laurentia Mallam and former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Waziri Maina.

During the event which was the first meeting of the committee after the convention, he assured all party members and leaders that the committee would listen to all complaints and address all issues.

The governor said that the committee had already established contact with those concerns leaders, especially chairmanship aspirants and others aspirants to the election who where dissatisfied or had concerns with the convention.

He said, “We have established contact already with those who are dissatisfied or for one reason or the other have some issues and grievances which is normal in an exercise such as this.

“It is not our business in this committee to a portion blame, our focus is to promote reconciliation because all party leaders and members are important. Their concerns are also very important.

“Where their are grievances it is the view of this committee that those grievances be looked into and addressed where possible.”

Dickson added that the committee would on Tuesday commence its reconciliation visits to all them with a view to resolving the grievances.

He said, “Generally we are pleased with the outcome of the convention. But we have established contact already with those who are dissatisfied or for one reason or the other have some issues and grievances which is normal in an exercise such as this.

“We want to confirm to you that the effort we have made so far in establishing contact with the chairmanship aspirants; and indeed we intend to interact with all other aspirants who purchase form, those who actually contested.

“It is our intention to engage and interact with them to find out what the challenges and issues are with a view to promote amicable solutions and better understanding within PDP family.

“We are please to announce that our contact with all the chairmanship candidates was very positive. We were well received.”

He added that in the next couple of days and weeks people we began to see a lot of activities in that regard undertaking by the committee.

The governor said that the committee was at liberty to coopt other party leaders whose input would be helpful in achieving the intended reconciliation.

He said the committee was had the necessary support and encouragement of the newly elected national executive of the party.

Dickson urged all members and leaders of the party to however be careful of their statements, “particularly on this matters at this time.

“We don’t want a situation where comments that are provocative are made by party members, especially party leaders, that will inflame passion, be misunderstood to convene unintended meanings.

“So our appeal to all party members is to exercise caution, refrain and above all show respect to one another because at the ended we are all members of the same family and same citizens of Nigeria.

“We want to assure all our members that their concerns and grievances would be looked into by this committee”, he said.

Dickson, however called on party members who had left to return ”now that the party has put its house in order”.

“Our umbrella is big enough to accommodate everybody in the party, irrespective of their religious believes and status”, he added