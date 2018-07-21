DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 20, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Condemns Burning Of Dino Melaye’s Constituency Dev. Projects

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in unambiguous terms the burning of some classroom projects executed by Senator Dino Melaye by suspected political detractors, describing such action as crude politics.

The PDP said that all fingers point to hoodlums sponsored by the sinking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, which has been threatening the lawmaker since his failed recall bid in April, as well as his declared return to the PDP.

It is indeed reprehensible that the APC, which cannot boast of any development project in the state, could be so vicious to sponsor the destruction of education facilities meant for the benefit of Kogi children, just for political reasons.

The people of Kogi state are not in any way fooled by the statement from the APC-led Kogi state government, wherein it merely condemned the arson without taking any concrete step to produce those behind the dastardly act.

The PDP challenges the Kogi state government and the APC to come clear and tell Nigerians those behind the use of earth moving machines to block the way for Senator Melaye’s convoy on his way to commission the projects on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the fact that the state government did nothing after Senator Melaye reported of threats to him, by unknown persons, ahead of the commissioning ceremony, thoroughly indicts the government and raises very strong issues of official conspiracy.

Moreover, the attack has further confirmed that Senator Melaye has not been shouting wolf in his reports of series of threats against his person by suspected agents of the APC.

Consequently, the PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a full-scale investigation into the incident and all reported threats against Senator Dino Melaye.

Finally, the PDP calls on Nigerians and the people of Kogi state to hold the APC responsible should any further harm befall Senator Melaye or any of his family members.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary