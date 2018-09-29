PDP Condemns Buhari Over Remarks On Osun Election
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
September 28, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Condemns Buhari over Remarks on Osun Election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari, in
congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate in the
discredited Osun State Governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, has
shown that the Presidency is behind the electoral manipulations,
outright rigging and bloodletting that marred the process.
Nothing can be more reprehensive that while the entire world is
condemning the process and the blood of the innocent that were maimed by
APC thugs is yet to dry on the streets of Osun state, the Presidency and
the APC are busy celebrating a stolen mandate.
Is it not outrageous that Mr. President condoned the electoral
manipulations, impunity and violence in the election and merely asked
that those aggrieved by the unlawful acts of his party should go to
court?
Every well-meaning Nigerian and the world community expected President
Buhari, as the father of the nation, whose duty it is, to protect all,
to condemn this wicked, mean and malevolent act orchestrated by the APC
in this election, but he could not find a place in his heart to do so.
President Buhari is aware that this election was won genuinely by the
candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yet he approved the
stealing of the mandate and had no soothing words for the victims of his
party’s violent atrocities in Osun State.
The Buhari Presidency and the APC have in Osun election, again,
demonstrated insensitivity and desperation for power, for which they
have little or no value for the lives of Nigerians.
The PDP cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that there is a
limit Nigerians can tolerate, especially as we march towards the 2019
general election.
They should know their actions have become abhorrent to Nigerians and
our citizens are now, more than ever before, ready to resist their
brigandage, come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary