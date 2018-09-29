DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 28, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Condemns Buhari over Remarks on Osun Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari, in

congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate in the

discredited Osun State Governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, has

shown that the Presidency is behind the electoral manipulations,

outright rigging and bloodletting that marred the process.

Nothing can be more reprehensive that while the entire world is

condemning the process and the blood of the innocent that were maimed by

APC thugs is yet to dry on the streets of Osun state, the Presidency and

the APC are busy celebrating a stolen mandate.

Is it not outrageous that Mr. President condoned the electoral

manipulations, impunity and violence in the election and merely asked

that those aggrieved by the unlawful acts of his party should go to

court?

Every well-meaning Nigerian and the world community expected President

Buhari, as the father of the nation, whose duty it is, to protect all,

to condemn this wicked, mean and malevolent act orchestrated by the APC

in this election, but he could not find a place in his heart to do so.

President Buhari is aware that this election was won genuinely by the

candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yet he approved the

stealing of the mandate and had no soothing words for the victims of his

party’s violent atrocities in Osun State.

The Buhari Presidency and the APC have in Osun election, again,

demonstrated insensitivity and desperation for power, for which they

have little or no value for the lives of Nigerians.

The PDP cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that there is a

limit Nigerians can tolerate, especially as we march towards the 2019

general election.

They should know their actions have become abhorrent to Nigerians and

our citizens are now, more than ever before, ready to resist their

brigandage, come 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary