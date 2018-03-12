DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PDP Chairman, Supporters Defect To APC In Gwagwa

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Gwagwa Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Murtala Mohammed Haruna, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he left the PDP because of the positive change that has been happening since the AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido assumed office.

Haruna who was received along with 500 of his supporters yesterday by AMAC chairman and other AMAC APC executives said he will contribute ‘100 per cent to make sure that that positive change goes forward and not backward.’

“More than 500 people are decamping with me in Gwagwa comprising of all walks of life. I have been in PDP since 1998, I was made the chairman in 2016 until yesterday. Today I have come to the APC to support my brothers to make sure we move Gwagwa, AMAC, FCT and Nigeria at large forward,” he said.

Candido while welcoming the former PDP ward chairman said the party is accommodative and urged others to join them.

“The PDP ward chairman has decided to join us to continue the good work. He has defected after assessing our performance in the council,” he said.

He said the new defectors will be considered for appointment.