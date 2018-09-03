DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

PDP Chair, Uche Secondus Rejects N10m ‘Gift’ From Peter Obi

The ensuing musical chairs against the race for the presidential ticket within the People Democratic Party [PDP] appears to have unlimited folds as the D-Day for the party primary nears. Already over a dozen aspirants have tossed their caps in the ring for the contest. With a crowed list of presidential aspirants, the list of persons lobbying for the position of vice presidential slot appear even more crowed.

This is as information available to 247ureports.com from a competent source within the party leadership indicate that the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi who is believed to be in the running for the vice president slot, offered the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus the sum of N10million as a gift.

According to the source, the former Governor who had governed Anambra State for eight years under the political banner of All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] before defecting to the PDP had approached the national chairman with the N10million gift without making a request along with the gift.

Surprised at the N10million, the national chairman inquired if the gift was for the party or a personal gift. Chief Peter Obi responded that the national chairman should just take the money and treat it as he pleases. But the national chairman was unsettled. He told Peter Obi to hold the gift and present it to the party in the open.

Peter Obi left and never returned with the gift again.

Peter Obi’s gift according to the source was to bribe the national chairman into giving him an edge towards to race for who will occupy the vice president slot.

Among political pundits, it is believed the PDP had unofficially zoned it’s vice presidential slot to the south east – and for this reason – many of the politicians within the south east had tirelessly lobbied for the vice presidential slot. Such politicians as the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Abaribe, Ohaneze President Chief Nnia Nwodo among others have aggressively lobbied for the slot.

But new information coming out of the PDP indicate that the dynamics of the vice presidential slot may have changed. The slot is believed to have shifted from the south east to south west. A competent source from the party told 247ureports.com that the presidential aspirants have long refocused their search for running mate within the south west geo political zone.

Already, Abubakar Atiku and Rabui Kwankwaso are rumored to have finalized on their choice for running mate. Atiku is believed to have settled for the outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Gov Peter Fayose.