PDP, APC Supporters Clash Over Motion To Impeach Buhari

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable

Youths and supporters of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have clashed at the Benin Airport over the motion seeking the invocation of Section 143 of Nigeria’s Constitution.

The PDP supporters were at the airport to give a rousing welcome to Mathew Urhoghide, the Senator who moved the motion for the Senate to begin impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the APC supporters who had earlier protested through the street of Benin City disowning Senator Urhoghide were at the airport to express disappointment with the motion.

The tension was rife as more supporters besieged the airport either for the APC or the PDP.

Both sides sang anti-Buhari and anti-PDP songs.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, had to intervene to forestall the tense atmosphere no to balloon into something else.