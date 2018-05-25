DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PDP Alleges APC Is Funding Ekiti Election With Abacha Loots

–

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Says “77-man committee a gathering of looters, show of hatred for Nigerians”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has accused the

President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC)

government of plotting to fund the July 14 governorship election in

the State with part of the Abacha loots and funds from the country’s

crude oil sales.

The party, which described the 77-man campaign committee set up by the

All Progressives Congress (APC) on the State governorship election as

a “gathering of looters that will make the PDP victory in the July 14

election sweeter and memorable,” added that; “appointment of the Kebbi

State Governor, Atiku Bagudu as chairman of the committee was a

demonstration of the APC love for corruption.

The PDP said the 77-man campaign committee was another clear

demonstration of the APC’s hatred for Nigerians, asking; “Was such

committee set up on the nation’s economic problems, killings by

herdsmen and hunger that is ravaging the country to the extent that

Nigerians are committing suicide?”

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, said in a release

issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday that it was funny that a party that

claimed to be fighting corruption could appoint someone who was

declared wanted in the United Kingdom for fraud to lead its campaign

in Ekiti.

“It is on record that Governor Atiku Bagudu allegedly opened several

bank accounts with Deutsche Morgan Greenfell Bank where funds stolen

from Nigeria were lodged, but falsely claimed that the huge funds were

proceeds from his legitimate private businesses in oil and trading.

“The British Embassy in Washington wrote to the United States

Department of State to make a formal request with reference number

34/03 dated April 11, 2003 for the extradition of Bagudu to its

territory to face trial and the United States District Court for the

District of Columbia on May 7, 2003 issued a warrant for his arrest.

“On May 22, 2003, he was finally nabbed on the streets of Houston,

Texas by two officers and was consequently detained for about 60 days

while a court proceeding was on to facilitate his extradition.

“On November 19, 2003, his wife, Aisha A. Bagudu signed his bail bond

of $500,000 cash, prompting his return to Nigeria. On his return to

Nigeria, Bagudu actually refunded to the Central Bank of Nigeria

through the office of the National Security Adviser the sum of

$604,743,187.19, £60,090,984. 93 and an additional £5.25m. The then

CBN Director of Foreign Operations, M. R Rasheed acknowledged the

refunds in a letter to Bagudu routed through the NSA.

“Today, the same Bagudu is the one that will lead APC campaign in

Ekiti State and President Buhari, who claimed to be fighting

corruption will stand beside him on the campaign podium to seek for

votes.

“In other words, President Buhari and his APC will come to Ekiti to

use corruption to seek for votes and return to Abuja preach

anti-corruption after losing the election.”

While declaring that the APC 77-man APC committee, which was described

as the Biblical Army of the Philistines going into battle with the

Israelites, the PDP Chairman said; “If they like, they can gather all

their governors, National Assembly members, States House of Assembly

members and make President Buhari the campaign chairman, the party

will be defeated by the might of Ekiti people.”