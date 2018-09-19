DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 18, 2018

Press Statement

PDP: Ahmed’s Revenue Verdict Vindicates Our Stand On Buhari’s Incompetence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the declaration by the

supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, that Nigeria was facing

revenue challenges further vindicates its stand that President Muhammadu

Buhari lacks the creative capacity and competence to run a productive

economy.

The party also blamed the revenue challenge to the humongous corruption

in the Buhari Presidency, which provides official cover for leaders of

the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cronies of Mr. President to

divert and pocket over N10 trillion of our national revenue, in the last

three years.

Had President Buhari heed wise counsel from Nigerians to accept his

incompetence, hands off economic issues, end the corruption in his

Presidency and get a strong economic team to manage our economy, our

foreign direct investments and domestic productivity would not have

crumpled.

Nigerians can recall how the PDP nurtured and bequeathed a very robust

economy, with thriving domestic and international revenue openings in

key sectors of the economy, and how President Buhari, in a space of

three years, demarketed our economy through his utterances, harsh

economic policies, condoning of corruption by his officials and failure

to develop and drive a clear-cut economic blueprint for the nation.

Nigerians expect Mrs. Ahmed to show patriotism and courage by exposing

the corruption in the financial sector under Buhari, set in motion

machinery to recover the over N10 trillion looted by the Presidency

cabal and channel the fund back into the economy.

Our worry, however, is that nothing much will come out from the

supervising minister as those who saw to her appointment are members of

the same Presidency cabal that used the disgraced erstwhile finance

minister, Kemi Adeosun, as clearing house to fritter away our national

resources.

Moreover, Nigerians are already apprehensive that the supervising

minister might become ethically challenged like Adeosun, following

allegations of forgery against her in the social media where the public

is already raising queries of alleged incongruities between her claimed

date of birth and dates of educational qualifications.

The PDP wonders why Buhari’s key appointees are mostly persons of

questionable claims; a development that casts a long shadow on the

integrity of the Buhari administration.

Finally, since the supervising minister has admitted that the nation is

faced with revenue challenges under the Buhari regime, the PDP counsels

Mr. President to humbly accept his failure, get ready to accept defeat

in 2019 presidential election and quit the stage for a competent

President, that would be elected on the platform of the PDP, to return

our nation to the path of economic prosperity and national cohesion.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary