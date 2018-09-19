PDP: Ahmed’s Revenue Verdict Vindicates Our Stand On Buhari’s Incompetence
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the declaration by the
supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, that Nigeria was facing
revenue challenges further vindicates its stand that President Muhammadu
Buhari lacks the creative capacity and competence to run a productive
economy.
The party also blamed the revenue challenge to the humongous corruption
in the Buhari Presidency, which provides official cover for leaders of
the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cronies of Mr. President to
divert and pocket over N10 trillion of our national revenue, in the last
three years.
Had President Buhari heed wise counsel from Nigerians to accept his
incompetence, hands off economic issues, end the corruption in his
Presidency and get a strong economic team to manage our economy, our
foreign direct investments and domestic productivity would not have
crumpled.
Nigerians can recall how the PDP nurtured and bequeathed a very robust
economy, with thriving domestic and international revenue openings in
key sectors of the economy, and how President Buhari, in a space of
three years, demarketed our economy through his utterances, harsh
economic policies, condoning of corruption by his officials and failure
to develop and drive a clear-cut economic blueprint for the nation.
Nigerians expect Mrs. Ahmed to show patriotism and courage by exposing
the corruption in the financial sector under Buhari, set in motion
machinery to recover the over N10 trillion looted by the Presidency
cabal and channel the fund back into the economy.
Our worry, however, is that nothing much will come out from the
supervising minister as those who saw to her appointment are members of
the same Presidency cabal that used the disgraced erstwhile finance
minister, Kemi Adeosun, as clearing house to fritter away our national
resources.
Moreover, Nigerians are already apprehensive that the supervising
minister might become ethically challenged like Adeosun, following
allegations of forgery against her in the social media where the public
is already raising queries of alleged incongruities between her claimed
date of birth and dates of educational qualifications.
The PDP wonders why Buhari’s key appointees are mostly persons of
questionable claims; a development that casts a long shadow on the
integrity of the Buhari administration.
Finally, since the supervising minister has admitted that the nation is
faced with revenue challenges under the Buhari regime, the PDP counsels
Mr. President to humbly accept his failure, get ready to accept defeat
in 2019 presidential election and quit the stage for a competent
President, that would be elected on the platform of the PDP, to return
our nation to the path of economic prosperity and national cohesion.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary