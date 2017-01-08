Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye remains the General Overseer, Worldwide of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and Personal Assistant said the clarification is coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Pastor E. A Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp today that the Church Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The statement clarified that the latest development is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The regulation stipulates that heads of non profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations while in retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.

Leke Adeboye reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.