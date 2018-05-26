DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Pastor Chris Releases Third Music Album

Popular Nigerian Pastor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken his pastoral calling to another level as he is now more involved in ministration through music.

It is gathered that the general overseer of Christ Embassy Church has is ready to release to the public his third musical album.

Oyakhilome, when questioned on the album, noted that the focus behind his music inspiration concept that he has been nurturing for the past three years is to mainly transform societies across the globe through music and creative arts.

In his words: “The Best Songs of the Year is a project initiated to reach the world through music and creative arts ministrations.”

Speaking on what to expect from the album, he said: “It is a compilation of the best music from the finest music ministers from Believers Love world Nation.”

“It contains timeless truths and messages that have the ability to transform and change societies all around the world. As a result, we resolved to consciously circulate the album all around the world.

He disclosed some of those people who contributed to the album. Quoting him he said: “The Best Songs of the Year album contains songs from top gospel artists including Sinach, Frank Edwards, Eben, Jahdiel, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, Buchi, Israel Strong, Ada, Wisdom, Testimony Jaga, Rap Nation and many others.”