Arrest Of Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorist Sub- Commanders And Fighters Responsible For The Kidnap Of Chibok School Girls, Several Suicide Attacks And Bombings And Ambush/Killings Of Innocent Nigerians Including Security Personnel In Borno, Yobe, Adamawa And Other States In The North East Of Nigeria

By Cp Damian Chukwu, Commissioner Of Police, Borno State On 18th July, 2018 At The Command Hq, Maiduguri.

THREE (3) BOKO HARAM SUB-COMMANDERS, TWO (2) LOGISTICS SUPPLIERS AND SEVENTEEN (17) FIGHTERS ARRESTED BY IGP IRT AND BORNO STATE POLICE COMMAND.

POLICE DESTROYED BOKO HARAM CAMPS AND DETONATED SOME IEDs.

ARRESTED BOKO HARAM (BH) SUSPECTS:

Suspects arrested are:

(1) Mayinta Modu a.k.a Abor (23yrs) – from Bama LGA

(2) Adam Mohammed (20yrs) – from Bama LGA

(3) Gujja Jidda (21yrs) – from Bama LGA

(4) Mamman Wardi (25yrs) – from Bama

(5) Alhaji Modu Jidda (29yrs) – from Bama LGA

(6) Ajiri Bulama Dungus (22yrs) – from Bama LGA

(7) Mohammed Abba (20yrs) – from Bama LGA

(8) Fannami Mustapha (22yrs) – from Bama LGA

(9) Adam Mustapha a.k.a Ba’Adam (20yrs) – native of Kala-Balge LGA

(10) Mustapha Kanimbu a.k.a A’aramma (20yrs) – native of Mobbar

(11) Ibrahim Mala (48yrs) – native of Gwoza LGA

(12) Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi (23yrs) – from Bama LGA

(13) Maina Adam (35yrs) – from Bama LGA

(14) Wano Musa (27yrs) native of Bama LGA

(15) Ishaka Musa (26yrs) from Bama LGA

(16) Abubakar Mohammed (28yrs) – native of Nganzai LGA

(17) Usman Umar (28yrs) – native of Bama LGA

(18) Maina Abba (27yrs) – native of Nganzai LGA

(19) Maina Gambo (24yrs) – native of Nganzai LGA

(20) Abubakar Kori (25yrs) – native of Nganzai LGA

(21) Bubak Abatcha (39yrs) – native of Marte LGA

(22) Muhammed Bashir a.k.a Kalingango (35yrs) – native of Ngala LGA.

The Nigeria Police Force has been, from the onset, an active component of the fight against insurgency in the Northeast and other parts of the country where the Boko Haram (BH) group are known to have unleashed havoc, devastation, destruction of lives and properties, public and private infrastructures etc, etc in the affected States.

2.0 The roles played by Thousands of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) personnel, the Police Bomb Squad (EOD), the Police Air Wing, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Conventional Police personnel, the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), the Police Terrorism Investigation Centre and other support detachments of the Force attached to Operation Lafiya Dole , has been enormous and significant in achieving the successes recorded in gradually bringing to an end, the BH Insurgency in the country.

3.0The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, reinvigorated the operational strategies of the Force with the deployment of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to squarely confront and arrest Boko HaramCommanders and fighters, who are behind the series of suicide bombings, mass killings of innocent people and abductions/kidnap of hundreds of school girls, boys and adults in the affected States of the Northeast etc.

4.0 Itwouldbe recalled that in March this year, the Inspector-General embarked on a 5-day operational tour of the Northeast to assessthegeneral security situationviz-a-viz security deployments to ensure general protection and safety of students in schools and similar facilities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. Feelers indicate that he was satisfied with what he met on ground. However, he was particularly disturbed about the spate of Suicide Bomb and Ambush Attacks by BH Elements, Wanton Killings and Abduction of the Citizenry Including Security Personnel Amongst Other Acts of Crime and Criminality.

5.0 Based on these findings, he decided to deploy the Force Intelligence Response Team to work in synergy with Commissioners of Police in the affected States and the Police Special Terrorism Investigation Team to swing into action and investigate all recorded suicide attacks, wanton killings and to ensure arrest of culprits.This aggressive action he considered very important especially now that the need to restore the hope and confidence of the people especially those in the IDP Camps whose desire is to return to their ancestral homes.

6.0 The Intelligence Response Team in swift coordinated operations with personnel of the Command and other Police detachments at different locations in the State, from 04/07/2018 till date, arrested Twenty Two (22) BH Sub-Commanders and fighters after fierce gun battles. In the gun battles, some of the BH camps were destroyed. Several Improvised Explosives were detonated by the Police EOD. Caches of firearms/ammunition and properties of victims were recovered.

7.0 Some of the BH Sub-Commanders and fighters during interrogation, confessed to have participated actively in the kidnap of Chibok School Girls in 2014, several suicide bombings across the country, ambush/killings of innocent Nigerians including security personnel in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and other affected States.

8.0 The criminal roles played by each of these arrested culprits are as follows:

(1) Mayinta Modu a.k.a Abor (23yrs) – from Bama LGA :

He confessed to being one of the BH Commanders who coordinated and led the kidnap of Chibok School Girls in 2014 and several attacks on Bama and Gwoza towns in Borno State and Mubi town in Adamawa State.

(2) Adam Mohammed (20yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to have participated in Chibok School Girls’ kidnap and in coordinating suicide bombings.

(3) Gujja Jidda (21yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls’ kidnap and in coordinating suicide bombings.

(4) Mamman Wardi (25yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to participating in the Chibok School Girls’ kidnap and in coordinating suicide bombings.

(5) Alhaji Modu Jidda (29yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to participating in the Chibok School Girls’ kidnap and in coordinating suicide bombings.

(6) Ajiri Bulama Dungus (22yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls’ Kidnap and in suicide bombings.

(7) Mohammed Abba (20yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls’ Kidnap.

(8) Fannami Mustapha (22yrs) – from Bama LGA:

Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls’ kidnap and in coordinating suicide bombings.

(9) Adam Mustapha a.k.a Ba’Adam (20yrs) – Native of Kala-Balge LGA:

He is the Overall Coordinator and Kingpin of suicide bombings in Borno and Adamawa States who conveys female and male suicide bombers from Sambisa Forest to different locations in Borno and Adamawa States where they detonate their bombs. He also confessed to be the mastermind of the suicide bomb attacks along Baga Road, in Bulumkutu general area, Customs Roundabout area, Post Office area, 333 Artillery Battalion gate and environs, Muna Garage general area of Maiduguri township, Konduga LGA and environs, Kauri town near Bama etc.

(10) Mustapha Kanumbu a.k.a A’aramma (20yrs) – Native of Mobbar LGA:

He is one of the BHT Commanders who supplies logistics to the group members in Sambisa.He also confessed to have participated in several attacks and killings of hundreds of people in Maiduguri.

(11) Ibrahim Mala (48yrs) – Native of Gwoza LGA:

He is one of the BHT Commanders.Heresides in Dalori Karekere village, neighbourhoodsof Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. He also supplies food and other logistics to BH members in Sambisa Forest.

(12) Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi (23yrs) – from Bama LGA:

A confessed member of the BH group.

(13) Maina Adam (35yrs) – from Bama LGA:

A confessed member of the BH group.

(14) Wano Musa (27yrs) – Native of Bama LGA:

A confessed member and coordinates suicide bombings in Maiduguri township and environs.

(15) Ishaka Musa (26yrs) – from Bama LGA:

A confessed member and coordinates suicide bombings.

(16) Abubakar Mohammed (28yrs) – Native of Nganzai LGA:

A confessed member and coordinates suicide bombings.

(17) Usman Umar (28yrs) – Native of Bama LGA:

A confessed member and coordinates suicide bombings.

(18) Maina Abba (27yrs) – Native of Nganzai LGA:

A confessed Member of the BH group.

(19) Maina Gambo (24yrs) – Native of Nganzai LGA:

A confessed member of the BH group.

(20) Abubakar Kori (25yrs) – Native of Nganzai LGA:

A confessed member and coordinates suicide bombings in Molai general area, outskirt of Maiduguri township.

(21) Bubak Abatcha (39yrs) – Native of Kanuri Marte LGA:

A confessed member and major logistics supplier to BH Commanders living in the bush.

(22) Muhammed Bashir a.k.a Kalingango (35yrs) – Native of Ngala LGA:

He is unfortunately a Civilian JTF operative. He aids and assists BHTs in the supply of logistics.

9.0 These BH Sub-Commanders and fighters arrested confessed to several suicide bomb attacks within Borno and Adamawa States. They also confessed to the kidnapping of Chibok School Girls among other violent crimes including abduction and ambush of security personnel. The Intelligence Response Team also arrested some Logistics Suppliers. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Gentlemen, I wish to unequivocally state at this juncture that since the inception of the fight against insurgency and acts of terrorism in Northeast Nigeria, especially in Borno State, the Command has not recorded this magnitude of arrests of confessed BH Commanders and foot soldiers in one single operation. Noteworthy here is that the giant stride and proactive initiative of the present leadership of the Force as highlighted at paragraph 3.0 of this brief has brought our successes this far. We should indeed applaud this timely initiative of the Inspector-General of Police. This demonstration of foresight especially at this crucial time when the military and other security forces and by extension, the Federal Government, are visibly doing their best to bring to a final stop, acts of terror across the country. The Force High Command hereby appreciates the cooperation and support of the people of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the ongoing fight and the successes being showcased today. The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force at preventing and detecting crimes, especially insurgency and other violent crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, suicide bomb attacks across the country remains unwavering. Thanks for your presence and attention. God bless!

CP DAMIAN CHUKWU

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

BORNO STATE.