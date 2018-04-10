DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

There was pandemonium Tuesday morning, at Siluko Road, in Benin, capital of Edo State, when commercial bus drivers mounted a road block on the road, by Oliha market, protesting a ghastly motor accident said to have occured Monday night and allegedly claimed four lives.

The accident involved a commercial bus, a Toyota Vanette, marked Delta AYB 549 XP, which rammed into the white tipper lot, marked Edo BEN 677 ZN, with the inscription: Chief Vincent Petroleum.

The driver whose name was given as Victor, and three passengers were said to have died at the spot.

It was gathered that the bus driver who was coming from the Ring Road side of the Siloko Road, rammed into the faulty tipper lorry at about 8 pm.

A store owner along the road who did not want to be named, said the tipper lorry stopped at at the traffic light by Oliha market, at about 6 pm, but developed fault when it was passed to move.

He blamed the accident on over speeding by the commercial bus driver.

“It was about 6 pm when the tipper stopped at the traffic light. When it was supposed to move, it developed fault, and the driver came out, placed caution signs in the front and the back of the lorry.

“I left for home before the accident, but, seeing the impact of the accident, it is very obvious that the bus driver who was on top speed while the rain was falling, rammed into the the stationary lorry,” he said.

The rampaging drivers and area boys who stormed the road, shattered the windshield and side glasses of the tipper lorry.

Also, thousands of commuters had to treck to their various destinations, as bus drivers who tried to force their way through were almost destroyed, even as scores of police operatives watch helplessly.

One of the drivers, Osamudiame Ehigiator, who spoke to journalists, blamed the government and the lorry drivers for the death if their colleague and his passengers.

Another driver, Ikpomwosa Omosefe, said: “This tipper developed fault here since yesterday afternoon. When it rains, we driver hardly see far. I believe the boy thought that the lorry was on motion, that was what led to the accident.”

Calls made to the Edo Police​ Command Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor for comment went unanswered.