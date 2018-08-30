Pandemonium as Davido arrives Lagos NYSC camp
Ace musician, David Adeleke (Davido), was among 2152 Batch “B”, Stream 2 corps members sworn-in at the Lagos State NYSC Orientation Camp, Ipaja on Thursday.
Security personnel had a hard time controlling fellow corps members and NYSC staff rushing to take a glimpse of the popular musician.
He was later smuggled through the crowd into an office for safety.
In a brief chat with newsmen, the young entertainer expressed gladness to be able to partake in the scheme.
“I am a youth and I am delighted to serve my fatherland.
“NYSC is also a leadership development programme and since I will not remain a youth forever, I have to start preparing myself for the future,’’ he said.
He promised to take active part in all the camp activities.
Davido is a 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State.
He was posted to Lagos for the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.