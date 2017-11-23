P Square Split: Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye introduces new Manager

Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, one half of the defunct group P Square has announced that he has a new manager.

He shared 2 photos of himself with his new manager Emem Ema.

Emem was a part of the girl group Kush, with TY Bello and Lara George.

Nigerian Hip-hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular stage name Psquare,that dominated the Nigerian music industry for many years, have split up.

According to a letter sent to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN) by Peter, he demanded for a termination of the agreement as a group.

The Okoye brothers have been engulfed in war of words on the social media in recent times, and this development has confirmed rumours that there have been strains in their relationship.

Mr P wrote on his Instagram:

“Formal introduction! Meet my manager @vzhun Welcome to the PClassic team. Her contact details on my bio #KingOfEmpire #CoolitDown#ForMyHead

Work Mode! #Manager#Pclassic#coolitdown#formyhead”