Oyinlola Resigns Buhari’s Govt As Kwankwaso Storm Abuja For Obasanjo Coalition

–

Baring last minutes change, the former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola will today resign as the Chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as all seems set for the unveiling today of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CN).

Oyinlola is a close ally of Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and has been appointed as the national coordinator of the third force championing by the former President. He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari few month ago to lead as the Chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Obasanjo broke the news of the coalition in a long “special statement” in which he lashed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

A source learned that 10 governors and some senators are said to have indicated interest in being part of the CN.

Seven governors are believed to be of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and three Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members.

Others who are said to be part of the formation of CN are a former National Security Adviser, some ex-governors, such as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and retired Generals, among others.

The launch of CN Movement will hold this morning at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

Former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola is said to be the coordinator.

Oyinlola’s Asokoro Quarters, Abuja home was a beehive of activities yesterday, with politicians flocking the place.

It was gathered that Oyinlola is set to resign his appointment as the chairman of the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC) to enable him to take up the role of coordinating the coalition.

Although the programme for the launch was already in the public domain yesterday, the list of attendees was kept under wraps.

The programme, however, stated the mission of the CN as follows:

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is a movement that seeks to promote and ensure socio-economic development, improvement, growth, social justice, egalitarianism, cohesion, cooperation, equity, equality of opportunity, transparency, societal order, rule of law, human security and human rights leading to National Unity, good governance and general well-being and the welfare of all citizens and inhabitants of Nigeria.”

A source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said: “As you can see, we are set for the formal launch of the CN Movement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Our membership is open to all Nigerian citizens of 18 years and above. It is a common platform to rescue this nation from its challenges.

“Shortly after the launch, we will have interim officers and we will immediately start meeting with people and groups of like minds nationwide on the way forward for this country. We will traverse the length and breadth of this country to ‘change the change’ at hand.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “So far, we have about 10 governors on our side, a former National Security Adviser, some ex-governors(military and civilian), retired Generals, ex-ministers, Senators, members of the House of Representatives, and some civil society organisations.

“Others already collaborating with the CN include a former National Security Adviser, some ex-governors like Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Donald Duke and Sule Lamido, a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana and other like minds. We will release the list in the fullness of time.”

Asked if Obasanjo will attend the ceremony, the source replied: “I cannot be categorical if ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo will attend the inauguration but we are hopeful that he might be able to finish his assignment at the AU Secretariat to join us.”

The source also said: “Ex-Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola will coordinate. All things being equal, he might resign his appointment as the chairman of NIMC on Wednesday to face the new task ahead.”